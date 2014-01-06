FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli ex-PM Sharon's condition in steady decline: hospital
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 6, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Israeli ex-PM Sharon's condition in steady decline: hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon speaks to the media during a news conference in Tel Aviv December 1, 2005. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The condition of Israeli former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, who has been in a coma since a 2006 stroke, continues to decline, a hospital official said on Monday.

In his daily update to reporters since Sharon took a turn for the worse last week, Zeev Rotstein, director of the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, said the 85-year-old’s cardiovascular system was stable but the function of his other organs was slowly deteriorating.

“Absent anything short of a miracle, his condition will get worse day by day,” Rotstein said. “We are continuing to describe his conditional as critical, with immediate danger to his life.”

He said Sharon’s two sons remained at his bedside.

One of Israel’s most famous generals, Sharon left his mark on the region through military invasion, Jewish settlement building on captured land and a shock, unilateral decision to pull Israeli troops and settlers out of the Gaza Strip in 2005.

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller, Editing by Alister Doyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.