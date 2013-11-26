Popular Israeli singer Arik Einstein dies

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli entertainer Arik Einstein, whose crooning hit tunes and comedic turns on screen endeared him to generations of Israelis, died on Tuesday in a Tel Aviv hospital at the age of 74 after suffering a fatal hemorrhage.

“The songs he composed and sang are the soundtrack for Israel,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. “With much sadness Israel parts with a cultural giant.”

Einstein started out in a military entertainment troupe before joining a pop band, and then went on to have a prolific solo career. He also starred in a number of cult movies and a satirical television show.

His rendition of the song “Cry For You” became the unofficial Israeli requiem for assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995.