November 26, 2013 / 10:55 PM / 4 years ago

Popular Israeli singer Arik Einstein dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli entertainer Arik Einstein, whose crooning hit tunes and comedic turns on screen endeared him to generations of Israelis, died on Tuesday in a Tel Aviv hospital at the age of 74 after suffering a fatal hemorrhage.

“The songs he composed and sang are the soundtrack for Israel,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. “With much sadness Israel parts with a cultural giant.”

Einstein started out in a military entertainment troupe before joining a pop band, and then went on to have a prolific solo career. He also starred in a number of cult movies and a satirical television show.

His rendition of the song “Cry For You” became the unofficial Israeli requiem for assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
