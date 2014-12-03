Israel union, employers agree to minimum wage hike; strike averted

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s main labor union said on Wednesday it came to an agreement with private sector employers to raise the minimum wage, a deal that will likely avert a general strike slated for next week.

The Histadrut labor federation, the umbrella organization for 700,00 public service workers, said a deal would be signed later in the day but it did not offer further details.

The Histadrut had been demanding an increase in the minimum wage to 5,300 shekels ($1,328) a month from 4,300 and threatened to strike starting Dec. 7.

Israeli media reported private sector employers agreed to raise the minimum wage to 5,000 shekels a month in three stages over two years.

(1 US dollar = 3.9904 Israeli shekel)