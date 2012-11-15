Stray Syrian bullet fired into Golan Heights: Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A stray bullet fired from Syria struck near an Israeli army outpost in the occupied Golan Heights on Thursday, causing no injuries or damage, a military spokeswoman said.

Israel has been on high alert with Syria in the north since fighting between President Bashar al-Assad’s forces and rebels began spilling over a ceasefire line in recent weeks.

Israel shot back twice this week after stray mortar bombs hit its side - the first such engagement over the strategic plateau since 1973.

There was no indication that Israeli forces had responded to Thursday’s incident, which occurred as Israel and Palestinian militants were locked in major clashes in the Gaza Strip.

“It was a stray bullet. As far as we’re concerned it’s an internal Syrian matter. It did not hit anything, cause any damage or injuries,” said army spokeswoman Avital Leibovich.

Technically, Syria and Israel are still at war, but the Golan, a strategic plateau, has been largely quiet for decades.