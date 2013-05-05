Israel Syria strike targeted Iran missiles to Hezbollah: source

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli overnight strike in Syria targeted Iranian-supplied missiles to Lebanese guerrilla group Hezbollah, a Western intelligence source said on Sunday.

“In last night’s attack, as in the previous one, what was attacked were stores of Fateh-110 missiles that were in transit from Iran to Hezbollah,” the source said.

Syrian state television said Israeli rockets had struck a military facility just north of the capital early on Sunday. Israel declined to comment on the attack.