JERUSALEM Israeli aircraft attacked targets in Syria on Tuesday, hours after a stray mortar bomb from fighting among factions in Syria struck the Golan Heights, the Israeli military said.
The strike came hours after a nationwide ceasefire in Syria brokered by the United States and Russia went into effect on Monday evening, the second attempt this year by Washington and Moscow to halt the five-year-old civil war.
No casualties from the mortar bomb that hit Israeli-held territory on Monday evening were reported and the military said in a statement "aircraft targeted artillery positions of (the) Syrian regime in the central Syrian Golan Heights".
The area is close to where fighting in the Syrian civil war has been taking place. Israel has responded similarly in the past when there has been an overspill of fire into the territory.
The previous retaliation for errant fire took place on Saturday when Israeli aircraft struck Syrian positions. A military spokeswoman said Tuesday's strike was the fourth retaliation since Sept. 4.
Israel captured the Golan, a strategic plateau, from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in 1981 in a move that has not won international recognition.
(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Robert Birsel)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In World News
Libyan commander's seizure of oil ports risks new conflict
TUNIS/BENGHAZI, Libya Libyan forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar said on Monday they had tightened their control over four major oil ports, casting a Western-backed project to unite Libya and revive oil exports into deep uncertainty.
China says should maintain South China Sea peace with Vietnam
BEIJING China and Vietnam should work together to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea and manage and control disputes, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Czech parties gear up to clip wings of billionaire finance minister
PRAGUE He is a vivacious billionaire businessman who has emerged as his country's most popular politician, offering Czechs a break with old parties tainted by graft; but opponents who see in Andrej Babis a threat to democracy are pressing him to choose between his commercial empire and political power.