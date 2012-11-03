FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three Syrian tanks enter demilitarized zone in Golan: Israel
November 3, 2012 / 3:32 PM / 5 years ago

Three Syrian tanks enter demilitarized zone in Golan: Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Three Syrian tanks entered the demilitarized zone in the Golan Heights between Israel and Syria on Saturday, an Israeli military spokeswoman said.

“The Israeli Defense Forces have filed a complaint with the U.N. (peacekeeping) force in the area,” the spokeswoman said. She had no further information on what the tanks were doing. Israeli media said the tanks were involved in fighting rebels trying to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Israel captured the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau, from Syria during a 1967 Middle East war. The Golan demilitarized zone has been largely quiet since a 1973 ceasefire.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Mark Heinrich

