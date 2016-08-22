FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2016 / 7:03 PM / a year ago

Israeli air strikes target Syria after Syrian fire hit its territory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli aircraft attacked a target in Syria on Monday after errant fire from fighting among factions in Syria struck inside Israel, Israel's military said.

The Syrian fire had hit an open area near the border in the Golan Heights, causing no injuries, and in retaliation the air force targeted a "Syrian army launcher", the military said.

The Israeli military has responded similarly in the past when mortar fire has landed in the Golan, territory Israel captured in a 1967 Middle East war, during battles in the Syrian conflict.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
