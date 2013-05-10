FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel finance minister seeks to curb corporate tax benefits
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 10, 2013 / 6:02 PM / in 4 years

Israel finance minister seeks to curb corporate tax benefits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Israel's Finance Minister Yair Lapid gestures as he speaks during the opening of the summer session of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s finance minister said on Friday he intends to rein in the tax benefits that major companies are granted in Israel.

“The time has come to change the rules of the game regarding non-taxable profits of international companies and tax benefits,” Yair Lapid told Jeremy Levin, the chief executive officer of Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) (TEVA.N), according to a statement.

Lapid, already feeling heat from the public for introducing new austerity measures, is looking for ways to fill a ballooning hole in Israel’s 2013 budget. The government set a deficit target of 4.65 percent of gross domestic product in 2013, or about 47 billion shekels ($13 billion).

Israeli financial daily Globes reported that Teva, the world’s biggest maker of generic drugs, received a 3 billion shekel tax break in 2011 as part of a tax law meant to encourage large companies to invest in Israel.

The Finance Ministry statement did not include any details of Lapid’s plan, but said Levin and Lapid have agreed to hold “intensive negotiations” to bring such changes.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.