Israel's Interacting Technology to upgrade Real Madrid mobile app
#Technology News
December 23, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Interacting Technology to upgrade Real Madrid mobile app

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Real Madrid supporters wave their team's flags in downtown Lisbon May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli tech firm Interacting Technology will collaborate with Real Madrid to upgrade the Spanish soccer club’s official mobile app, they said on Wednesday.

The collaboration will be through Interacting Technology’s Spanish subsidiary Sportech Interactech and could ultimately be worth millions of dollars.

Real Madrid’s app was launched in May and offers fans premium content, match summaries, interviews and delayed games.

It said that through the app, the club seeks to add various types of online games and develop communication and interaction between fans, which would contribute to its monetization. These features would be available in 2016.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

