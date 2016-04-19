FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Francisco Partners to buy Israel's SintecMedia for $400 million: report
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 19, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

Francisco Partners to buy Israel's SintecMedia for $400 million: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Private equity firm Francisco Partners will buy Israel’s SintecMedia for $400 million, the Calcalist financial daily reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.

The deal is expected to be signed in the coming days, it added.

SintecMedia, which makes Internet-based management software systems for broadcasters and whose clients include NBC, ABC and BBC, declined to comment.

It was founded in 2000 and is backed by private equity firm Riverwood Capital.

Citing industry estimates, Calcalist said SintecMedia has annual revenue of $100-$120 million and a profit margin of as much as 40 percent.

San Francisco-based Francisco Partners, which is focused on technology, has bought a number of Israeli tech firms, including ClickSoftware for $438 million and homeland security firm NSO for more than $100 million.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.