Turkey insisting on compensation, Gaza demands in Israel talks: Davutoglu

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday talks on restoring ties with Israel were continuing and Ankara was insisting on its demands for compensation and for “lifting restrictions” on Gaza, which is subject to an Israeli blockade.
In a speech to members of his ruling AK Party in parliament, Davutoglu said that the talks were progressing positively but that a final outcome had not been reached.
