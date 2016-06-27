Israel PM Netanyahu says Turkey deal to have 'immense' impact on economy

ROME (Reuters) - An agreement to normalize ties with Turkey after six years will have a positive impact on Israel’s economy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

Speaking after meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Rome, Netanyahu said the agreement, announced by Israeli and Turkish officials on Sunday, was “an important step”.

“It has also immense implications for the Israeli economy, and I use that word advisedly,” he told reporters together with Kerry. Israeli officials have raised the prospect of lucrative Mediterranean gas deals once ties with Turkey were mended.

Kerry welcomed the agreement, saying, “We are obviously pleased in the administration. This is a step we wanted to see happen.”

Israel and Turkey on Sunday reached agreement to end a rift over the Israeli navy’s killing of 10 Turkish pro-Palestinian activists who tried to sail to the blockaded Gaza Strip in 2010. A formal announcement of the deal is expected later on Monday.