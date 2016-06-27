FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish deputy PM says 'certain point' reached in normalization of Israel ties
June 27, 2016 / 8:38 AM / a year ago

Turkish deputy PM says 'certain point' reached in normalization of Israel ties

File photo of Numan Kurtulmus talking to foreign media in Ankara January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A “certain point” was reached in normalizing Turkey’s relations with Israel in talks on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday, after officials said a deal had been reached to end a rift dating back to 2010.

“A certain point was reached in talks on June 26 and this will be announced in a simultaneous statement by both prime ministers at 1 pm (1000 GMT),” Kurtulmus told reporters during a break from a cabinet meeting.

Relations between the two countries crumbled in 2010 after the Israeli navy killed 10 Turkish pro-Palestinian activists involved in an aid flotilla that tried to breach an Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

