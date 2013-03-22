FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli PM apologizes to Turkey over Gaza flotilla deaths
March 22, 2013

Israeli PM apologizes to Turkey over Gaza flotilla deaths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks at a news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama in Jerusalem, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized on Friday to Turkey for errors that might have led to the deaths of nine Turkish activists during a 2010 raid on a boat off the Gaza Strip, his office said in a statement.

Netanyahu talked with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan earlier in the day in a telephone call engineered by U.S. President Barack Obama during a visit to Israel, looking to restore badly impaired ties between the two U.S. allies.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed an apology to the Turkish people for any error that may have led to the loss of life, and agreed to complete the agreement for compensation,” the Israeli statement said.

