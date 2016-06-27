Turkish PM says too early to talk about gas deals with Israel

ANKARA (Reuters) - Normalizing political and diplomatic ties with Israel will be the priority in implementing a deal between the two countries, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday, when asked about the prospects for deeper energy ties.

Turkey and Israel have reached a deal to normalize ties and the two nations will exchange ambassadors as soon as possible after a six-year rupture, Yildirim said earlier. The deal could pave the way for lucrative Mediterranean gas deals, officials have said.