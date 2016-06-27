Turkish PM says to exchange ambassadors with Israel soon

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and Israel have reached a deal to normalize ties and the two nations will exchange ambassadors as soon as possible after a six-year rupture, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday.

Yildirim said the deal, whose broad terms were announced by senior officials from both countries late on Sunday, would be signed on Tuesday. It ends a rift over the Israeli navy’s killing of 10 Turkish pro-Palestinian activists who tried to sail to the blockaded Gaza Strip in 2010.

Yildirim confirmed that Israel had agreed to pay out $20 million to the bereaved and injured from the 2010 raid. Under the deal, Turkey will deliver humanitarian aid and other non-military products to Gaza and a first shipment of 10,000 tonnes of aid would be sent next Friday, Yildirim also said.