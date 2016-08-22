FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Israel jobless rate unchanged at 4.7 percent in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker looks at a diamond during polishing at a factory in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv, Israel June 22, 2015.Baz Ratner

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel's unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in July, unchanged from June, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

The number of employed rose 0.5 percent to 3.756million, with 61.3 percent of those aged 15 and over having jobs, up from 61.1 percent in June. Full-time employment rose 1.2 percent from June, while part-time employment slipped 0.4 percent last month.

The participation rate in the labor force of those 15 and older was 64.4 percent in July, up from 64.2 percent in June. Israel's economy is forecast to grow 2.4 percent in 2016.

In the second quarter, Israel's jobless rate ILUNR=ECIfell to 4.8 percent from 5.2 percent in the first quarter.

Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
