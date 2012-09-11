FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama won't meet Netanyahu over Iran row -Israeli official
#World News
September 11, 2012

Obama won't meet Netanyahu over Iran row -Israeli official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The White House has rejected a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet President Barack Obama in the United States this month, an Israeli official said on Tuesday, after a row erupted between the allies over Iran’s nuclear programme.

An Israeli official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that Netanyahu’s aides had asked for a meeting when he visits the United Nations this month, and “the White House has got back to us and said it appears a meeting is not possible. It said that the president’s schedule will not permit that”.

Netanyahu has met with Obama on all the Israeli leader’s U.S. trips since 2009.

Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
