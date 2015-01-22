FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry, like Obama, will not meet with Israel's Netanyahu during visit
#Politics
January 22, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry, like Obama, will not meet with Israel's Netanyahu during visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will not meet with Israeli’s Benjamin Netanyahu during the prime minister’s upcoming visit to Washington, the State Department said on Thursday.

The White House earlier said U.S. President Barack Obama would not meet with Netanyahu when he addresses the U.S. Congress in March. Like the White House, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki also cited a need to avoid the appearance of trying to influence Israeli elections later in March.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

