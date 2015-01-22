Democrat Reid not consulted on Netanyahu address to U.S. Congress

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) holds a news conference in his office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Thursday that Republican congressional leaders did not consult him on inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress, but would welcome the speech.

“I wasn’t consulted,” Reid told reporters in his first public appearance since suffering an eye injury in an exercise accident early this month.

“I have a good relationship with Netanyahu,” Reid said. “He called me as a matter of fact about my injury, which I appreciated. But you know, he’s a leader of a country, he’s going to come give a speech to a joint session of Congress. We’ll listen to what he has to say.”