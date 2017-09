U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at an International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference and expo in Chicago October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that the goal of a two-state solution between Palestinians and Israelis is not likely to be reached during President Barack Obama’s final months in office.

Obama met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House earlier on Monday.