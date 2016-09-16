The body of a suspected assailant lies on the ground after he was shot dead by Israeli police at the Damascus gate in Jerusalem's old city September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM Israeli forces shot dead a knife-wielding assailant in East Jerusalem on Friday and killed another attacker in a car that rammed into a bus stop near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank, police and the army said.

The man killed at the heavily-patrolled Damascus Gate, a main entrance to Jerusalem's walled Old City, was identified by police as a resident of Jordan. It was not immediately clear whether he held Jordanian nationality.

The military said in a statement that a car carrying two people rammed into a civilian bus stop at a junction near the settlement of Kiryat Arba, outside the town of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

"In the attack, three civilians were injured. In response to the immediate threat, forces at the scene fired at the vehicle, resulting in the death of one of the assailants while the other was wounded," the statement said.

At least 213 Palestinians have died in violent incidents since October in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip - 141 of them identified by authorities as assailants, others killed during clashes and protests.

Palestinians, many of them acting alone and with rudimentary weapons, have killed at least 33 Israelis and two visiting Americans in attacks that have waned in recent months.

Earlier in the day, a Palestinian who was shot during an Israeli army raid on Thursday near Hebron, died of his wounds, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The military said troops fired at him while he was fleeing arrest.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the assailant in Jerusalem "was running towards police officers with a knife in his hand and was shot and killed".

He said another knife was found in his possession and that no police officers had been hurt.

Palestinian leaders say assailants have acted out of desperation over the collapse of peace talks in 2014 and Israeli settlement expansion in occupied territory that Palestinians seek for an independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel says anti-Israeli incitement by Palestinian officials and on social networks have stoked attacks.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller and Luke Baker; Editing by Andrew Heavens)