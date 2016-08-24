FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli zoo welcomes newborn white rhino
August 24, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

Israeli zoo welcomes newborn white rhino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A newborn rhinoceros stands next to its six-year-old mother Keren Peles at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo near Tel Aviv, Israel August 24, 2015.Nir Elias

RAMAT GAN, Israel (Reuters) - A wildlife park in Israel is celebrating a new arrival for one of its species - a baby white rhino.

Female Tanda this week gave birth to a male calf at the Ramat Gan safari park zoo near Tel Aviv.

"She is nursing him and taking very good care of him," said Gali Berkovich, an enrichment coordinator and animal trainer at the park.

"Rhinos are highly endangered animals ... so this is why every birth is very important not just to us but for the entire species."

Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Mark Potter

