Israeli officers shoot dead knife-wielding Palestinian woman: Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli security officers shot dead a Palestinian woman who tried to stab them on Monday, officials said, the latest episode in an outbreak of violence that Israel’s prime minister will discuss in talks in the White House.

The woman had approached an Israeli checkpoint in the occupied West Bank wielding a knife, Israel’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The security guards called to her to stop. When she didn’t stop, they opened fire,” the statement said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the woman had been killed.

Since Oct. 1, 12 Israelis have been killed in street attacks by Palestinians, motivated in part by stepped-up Jewish visits to a Jerusalem site holy to both Muslims and Jews, and by deadlocked U.S.-backed peace-making efforts.

Israeli forces have killed at least 73 Palestinians, including 44 who Israel says were carrying out or about to carry out attacks with knives, guns or cars. Many were teenagers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday to discuss, among other issues, ways to calm the wave of violence.