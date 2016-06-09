FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges Israel not to punish innocent Palestinians for attack
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#World News
June 9, 2016 / 6:38 PM / a year ago

U.S. urges Israel not to punish innocent Palestinians for attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israel’s response to Wednesday’s gun attack in Tel Aviv should be designed in a way that does not punish innocent Palestinians, the State Department said on Thursday after the Israeli military revoked the travel permits for 83,000 Palestinians.

“We understand the Israeli government’s desire to protect its citizens ... and we strongly support that right, but we would hope that any measures it takes are designed to also take into consideration the impact on Palestinian citizens that are trying to go about their daily lives,” State Department spokesman Mark Toner told a news briefing.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, editing by G Crosse

