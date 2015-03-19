Obama, Netanyahu talk by phone after election spat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, and the two leaders agreed to continue discussing the “difficult path forward” on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the White House said.
“The president reaffirmed the United States’ long-standing commitment to a two-state solution that results in a secure Israel alongside a sovereign and viable Palestine,” the White House said in a statement.
