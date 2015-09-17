Danish outsourcer ISS targets overseas expansion

CEO of Danish outsourcing firm ISS Jeff Gravenhorst poses at the ISS offices in Copenhagen in this December 13, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Liselotte Sabroe/Scanpix

LONDON (Reuters) - Danish business services company ISS plans to expand in the United States, China and Russia by touting its ability to cut costs for large corporations facing volatile markets.

ISS, which has a market capitalization of $6.3 billion after listing last year, generates about three quarters of its revenue from Western Europe and the Nordics through the provision of cleaning, catering and maintenance services to multinationals.

However, while in London on Thursday, Chief Executive Jeff Gravenhorst told Reuters that ISS has made the United States one of its priorities and plans to make a number of acquisitions.

“There is good potential there,” he said.

The company also expects to boost organic growth in China and Russia by working with customers in those increasingly challenging markets. China and Russia currently account for about 1.3 percent of group revenue.

“Every time there is something that makes our customers suffer a little bit, they have to rethink,” Gravenhorst said.

“Our model of integrated services, where you can take out a lot of cost, is obviously a good opportunity to sell into difficult markets.”

But for all his determination to mine the silver lining of the clouds hanging over some regions, the broader impact of China’s recent market turmoil could yet pose problems for ISS.

“Any concern about China’s economy slowing down is, of course, going to affect the rest of the world,” Gravenhorst acknowledged.

Though ISS is one of the largest private employers in the world with 510,000 employees, competing against the likes of Sodexo, G4S and Securitas, its business with resources companies could yet be threatened.

Those industries have been particularly hard hit by the China slowdown and accompanying falls in commodity prices.

“The resource industry in Indonesia and Australia is impacted by the lower iron ore prices and so there will be some effect from that,” Gravenhorst said.