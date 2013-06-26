FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in Fiat scion's sunglasses firm to start trading on Friday
#Deals
June 26, 2013 / 6:45 PM / in 4 years

Shares in Fiat scion's sunglasses firm to start trading on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in sunglasses firm Italia Independent, set up by Fiat former chairman Gianni Agnelli’s grandson, will start trading in Milan on June 28, a statement from the Italian bourse said on Wednesday.

The Turin-based company, which makes sunglasses framed in materials from velour to carbon fiber, could be valued at up to 70 million euros ($91.52 million) including debt in its stock market debut, a source close to the matter told Reuters earlier this month.

Italia Independent, whose sunglasses compete in a market dominated by companies such as Luxottica and Safilo, is run by Lapo Elkann, flamboyant brother of Fiat chairman John Elkann.

($1 = 0.7649 euros)

(Corrects to show Gianni Agnelli was former chairman, not founder)

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
