FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italiaonline IPO values company at 250-300 million euros
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 25, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Italiaonline IPO values company at 250-300 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian internet company Italiaonline is gearing up to list on the Milan stock market with a valuation, excluding a planned capital increase, of between 250 million and 300 million euros ($382 million), the company said on Thursday.

The valuation reflects a price range of 5 to 6 euros per share, it said.

The company, controlled by Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, said in a statement it had just received the green light from the Milan bourse for its initial public offering.

Banca IMI and Barclays are global coordinators of the offer, it said.

Italiaonline, which runs web portals Libero and Virgilio, has an annual turnover of around 100 million euros according to its website.

(1 US dollar = 0.7858 euro)

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.