FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Liberals rebuff Italy's 5-Star request to join them in EU parliament
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 9, 2017 / 5:41 PM / 7 months ago

Liberals rebuff Italy's 5-Star request to join them in EU parliament

Candidate for European Commission president Guy Verhofstadt, President of the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), attends a meeting of leaders of European Parliament political groups in Brussels May 27, 2014.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The group of Liberals in the European Parliament rebuffed a request from Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement to join them after they split with the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP), the Liberals' leader said on Monday.

Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE, said there was "insufficient common ground" to accept 5-Star's request.

"There remain fundamental differences on key European issues," he said in a statement, adding that the parties would continue working together on issues of shared interest such as the environment, transparency and direct democracy.

Italian comedian-turned politician Beppe Grillo, founder of the 5-Star, proposed splitting with UKIP on Sunday and its members backed the idea in a vote on Monday.

5-Star, Italy's main opposition party, rejects traditional left-right ideological labels and so has no natural home among the main political families in the European Parliament.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.