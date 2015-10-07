Rome's main airport reopens terminal after false alarm: ministry

ROME (Reuters) - One of the terminals at Rome’s Fiumicino airport, Italy’s busiest, reopened on Wednesday after it had been evacuated because of a suspect piece of luggage, a spokesman at the Interior Ministry said.

A suitcase suspected of being a bomb but which turned out to contain only cell phones and watches prompted the evacuation order, an airport source told Reuters.

The airport has been plagued by fires and blackouts this year, prompting national carrier Alitalia to threaten to move its hub elsewhere.