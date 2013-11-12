FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian anarchists jailed for shooting businessman
#World News
November 12, 2013 / 4:09 PM / 4 years ago

Italian anarchists jailed for shooting businessman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Two members of an Italian anarchist group were jailed on Tuesday for shooting a businessman in 2012, judicial sources said, a crime that revived fears of a return to the type of political violence common in the 1970s.

Roberto Adinolfi, chief executive of nuclear power plant builder Ansaldo Nucleare, was shot in the leg by two men on a motorbike outside his home in the northern port city of Genoa. The Italian Anarchist Federation (FAI) claimed responsibility.

A Genoa court handed the two men sentences of 10 years and eight months and nine years and four months for their involvement in the attack. The judge said the fact that terrorism was a motivating factor made the crime more serious, the judicial sources said.

The same anarchist group has also claimed responsibility for letter bombs sent to targets including former Deutsche Bank boss Josef Ackermann, Italian newspaper offices and embassies. One such device wounded the director of Italy’s tax enforcement agency, blowing off his finger.

Reporting by Emilio Parodi; Writing by Catherine Hornby; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

