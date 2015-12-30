FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy tax office reaches deal with Apple
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 30, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

Italy tax office reaches deal with Apple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Apple logo is pictured at a retail store in the Marina neighborhood in San Francisco, California April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s tax office said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with U.S. tech giant Apple in a dispute over taxes but declined to comment on details of the settlement.

La Repubblica newspaper reported on Wednesday that Apple had agreed to pay 318 million euros ($347.76 million), in line with the figure the paper said the Italian agency had asked for.

“Apple has agreed to our request,” an agency spokesman said. He would not say how much the iPhone maker had agreed to pay.

Italian prosecutors have been investigating allegations that Apple failed to pay corporate taxes to the tune of 879 million euros ($964 million), sources told Reuters earlier this year.

Apple could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.