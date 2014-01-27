FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Letta says EU able to deal with Argentina crisis
January 27, 2014 / 3:18 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Letta says EU able to deal with Argentina crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The European Union and the common euro currency are stronger than they were a year ago and much better positioned to resist any shocks stemming from a currency crisis in Argentina, Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Monday.

“The troubles in Argentina today find a European Union that is much more solid, and a euro that is much more solid, and a better ability to deal with this kind of concern,” Letta told a press conference in Rome.

The value of the peso plunged in recent days, causing turbulence in wider emerging markets, after the Argentine government altered restraints on its currency market.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary

