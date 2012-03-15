Italian, British police arrest terrorism suspects

An Italian soldier stands in front of a synagogue in Milan March 15, 2012. Anti-terrorism police have arrested a 20-year-old Moroccan man in northern Italy on suspicion of planning attacks on targets including a synagogue in Milan. A woman believed to have been contact with the Moroccan had been detained by British police in London, Italian authorities said in a statement. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian and British anti-terrorism police arrested two people on Thursday, a woman in London and a Moroccan man living in northern Italy who officials said may have been planning an attack on a Milan synagogue.

Neither was named.

Italian police said the 20-year-old Moroccan, who grew up near the city, had a Facebook page dedicated to training in the use of weapons and explosives and documents on his computer showing maps and security around Milan’s main synagogue. He may also have been planning other attacks, they said.

Police in London said they were trying to establish whether the man was linked to a 40-year-old woman they arrested under a law relating to gathering information useful for terrorism.