Italy debt costs drop at one-year bill auction

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s one-year borrowing costs fell to 2.697 percent at auction on Thursday as large redemptions and lower rates on overnight deposits with the European Central Bank boosted appetite for short-term paper.

A month ago Italy had paid 3.97 percent to sell one-year bills, the highest since December, at an auction that came soon after an unconvincing deal to help Spanish banks and ahead of crucial political elections in Greece.

On Thursday, Italy sold the planned 7.5 billion euros in bills, with bids totaling 1.55 times that amount, marginally down from a month ago.

Analysts says uncertainty and volatility remain very high but Italian yields have eased from a month ago following progress on Spain’s bank bailout and an accord on a more flexible use of euro zone rescue funds to buy government bonds.

The Treasury offered less bills than the 10.425 billion euros maturing mid-July and said it did not need to sell three-month paper this month due to a lack of specific cash requirements.

Italy returns to the market on Friday with a more challenging offer of up to 5.25 billion euros in new three-year bonds and three longer-dates issues it no longer sells on a regular basis.