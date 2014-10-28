FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi says delaying state aid repayment is an option
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 28, 2014 / 4:57 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi says delaying state aid repayment is an option

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS could seek to put back repayment of hundreds of millions of euros in state aid to help shore up its balance sheet and could also consider a merger, the chairman of the troubled Italian lender said on Tuesday.

Monte dei Paschi Chairman Alessandro Profumo and Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola held meetings in the Economy Ministry on Monday to seek options for the bank after it failed European Central Bank stress tests.

In a telephone interview with Reuters, Profumo confirmed the meetings had discussed the possibility of reviewing the deadlines connected with the repayment of 750 million euros of state aid and said the option should be taken seriously.

“I think it is right to consider this option too,” he said.

Asked if a merger was one of the options considered by the bank, Profumo said: “Obviously there is also this one.”

He added that there had been no contacts with potential buyers or investors and said no decision had been taken yet. He said the bank could exist “within the framework of a wider setting” within three years but declined to be more specific about possible scenarios.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Luca Trogni; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.