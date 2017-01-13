FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Prosecutors open probe over Banco BPM merger: document
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 13, 2017 / 7:47 PM / 7 months ago

Prosecutors open probe over Banco BPM merger: document

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman walks in front of the Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) bank in downtown Milan, Italy, January 29, 2016.Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Milan prosecutors are investigating charges of market manipulation in relation to a merger deal between Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare to create Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM (BAMI.MI), a court document showed on Friday.

Sources with direct knowledge of the matter said Italy's tax police seized documents on Friday as magistrates look into allegations the banks failed to tell shareholders and investors ahead of the closing of the merger that the European Central Bank had raised objections over loan loss coverage levels at Banco Popolare.

No person is under investigation, the sources said.

In a statement issued later in the day, Banco BPM confirmed the opening of an inquiry but denied any wrongdoing.

"Banco BPM, as well as Banco Popolare and BPM previously, have acted in full respect of the law and have given to the market and shareholders all due information," the bank said.

Banco BPM said the tax police had presented a written request for documents, but denied it had seized any material in the banks' offices.

The written request filed by the tax police did not say the banks had failed to disclose relevant information ahead of the merger, the lender said.

Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro and Emilio Parodi; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.