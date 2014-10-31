FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy says private capital will meet Monte Paschi, Carige needs
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 31, 2014 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

Italy says private capital will meet Monte Paschi, Carige needs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The entrance of Monte dei Paschi bank headquaters is pictured in downtown Siena, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) and Carige CRCI.MI will make up the capital shortfalls revealed in the ECB stress tests through private sector financing, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.

“The remaining capital needs of our banking system will be filled through the mobilization of private resources,” Padoan said in a speech at a conference in Rome.

He made no comment on the status of repayments of existing state aid offered to Monte dei Paschi in a previous bailout. But the comments dampen prospects of outright new state aid being offered to the two banks, which were among the biggest losers in the European Central Bank’s health check of the sector.

Monte dei Paschi was left with a shortfall of 2.1 billion euros, while Carige had a gap of 814 million euros.

Padoan said the tests had shown the resilience of the banking system overall. Italy’s public finance credibility had been reinforced by the government’s recent budget plans for 2015 which had been well received on financial markets.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Alessandra Galloni and James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.