Italian bank BPM's CEO says merger talks always tough to conclude

Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) logo is seen outside the bank in downtown Milan, Italy, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN (Reuters) - The head of Italian lender Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) PMII.MI sounded a cautious note on Monday about an expected tie-up with rival Banco Popolare BAPO.MI, saying it was hard to know when merger talks might conclude.

BPM and Banco Popolare are in advanced talks over a merger that would be the first to result from last year’s reforms for Italy’s cooperative or “popolari” banks which were designed to open the way to much needed consolidation.

Talks between the two lenders took a big step forward in late January when the government said it would support them joining to create Italy’s third biggest bank by assets.

Shortly after that, Banco Popolare’s chief executive, Pier Francesco Saviotti, said he expected to agree a merger with BPM within a month.

But his counterpart at BPM, Giuseppe Castagna, told an analyst call on Monday that it “was never easy to get to the end of a shared path.”

Without mentioning Banco Popolare by name, Castagna said that merger talks were focusing on some “final issues” but that an exact timeframe was hard to pin down.

“We can’t wait to be able to announce it, if conditions are in place to do so,” he said, without ruling out the option of BPM remaining single.

Sources told Reuters last month the two banks were trying to reach a deal by early March.

Castagna said BPM wanted “a merger of equals” though it had been discussing only tie-ups with bigger rivals.

As Italy’s fourth-biggest bank, Banco Popolare has more than twice the assets of BPM but their market value is similar at around 2.5 billion euros, which sources have said would make it easier to agree a deal.

Castagna ruled out any deal needing fresh cash from shareholders but he said a share issue could be on the cards further down the road to fund growth or speed up integration.

“The deal in itself must not entail further capital needs, (these) go under the heading ‘opportunities’,” he said.

BPM on Monday reported a 24 percent rise in net profits last year thanks to higher fees and lower provisions for bad loans.

A sale of bad loans in the fourth quarter helped improve asset quality, with the gross amount of problem loans down 2.3 percent since the end of September.

Shares in BPM closed down 10 percent on Monday ahead of the results, while the Stoxx Europe 600 banking sector index <0#.SX7P> closed down 8.2 percent.