Carige rejects Apollo's offer to take stake in bank
April 29, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Carige rejects Apollo's offer to take stake in bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Carige bank is seen in Rome, Italy, April 9 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian bank Carige (CRGI.MI) said on Friday its board had rejected an offer by U.S. fund Apollo Global Management (APO.N) to buy a controlling stake in the lender by acquiring the bulk of a 550-million euro ($559 million) share issue.

Apollo had offered to buy Carige’s 3.5 billion euro ($3.98 billion) stock of bad loans and plug an ensuing capital shortfall by buying new stock worth 500 million euros, with the remaining 50 million euros offered to existing investors.

Genoa-based Carige said in a statement that Apollo’s offer was non-binding and the conditions for its “concrete feasibility” were not in place. It also said that accepting the proposal would prevent it from searching for alternative solutions to reduce its bad loans.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Isla Binnie

