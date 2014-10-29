FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carige asset sale to Apollo to boost Core Tier One ratio by 94 bps
October 29, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Carige asset sale to Apollo to boost Core Tier One ratio by 94 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige (CRGI.MI) said on Wednesday its Core Tier 1 (CET 1) capital ratio would be boosted by the agreed sale of two insurance units by nearly 100 basis points.

“For Banca Carige the transaction will result in a benefit in terms of the CET 1 ratio fully compliant of approximately 94 bps as of June 30, 2014,” the mid-sized lender said in a statement.

Carige, which must plug a capital shortfall of 810 million euros uncovered by Europe-wide stress tests of lenders, said on Tuesday it had reached a deal with Apollo Management Holdings to sell it its two insurance units.

In a separate statement Carige said the Apollo deal was a first step in implementing the capital-raising plan the bank has put together to address the capital shortfall.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
