Italy's new credit recovery rules are not retroactive
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 5, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Italy's new credit recovery rules are not retroactive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s new rules on the recovery of unpaid bank credit will not be applied retroactively, justice minister Andrea Orlando said on Thursday.

“The rules however may be able to prompt a renegotiation of existing contracts,” Orlando said on the margins of a conference.

Last Friday Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government passed a decree to speed up the recovery of unpaid credit for a banking system saddled with billions of euros in bad loans.

Italy’s lenders have some 360 billion euros in bad loans on their books that take years to recoup.

“We are aiming with these new rules to halve collateral recovery times compared to the current (7-8 years),” Orlando said.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Stephen Jewkes

