EU set to give Italy more time to sell four rescued banks: chairman
April 13, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

EU set to give Italy more time to sell four rescued banks: chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The European Union is set to allow Italy to extend a deadline to sell four small savings banks it bailed out last year, the chairman of the four banks said on Wednesday.

Italy has promised the European Commission it will sell Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariFe and CariChieti, but is trying to extend the deadline to September from April.

Roberto Nicastro, who was appointed chairman of the four banks in November after Italy rescued them from collapse, told a parliamentary panel that talks with the EU had been “extremely constructive”.

Nicastro said there have been numerous expressions of interest from banks and private equity firms in Italy and abroad in buying the banks, which could be sold either together or separately.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie

