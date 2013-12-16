FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy plans to make it easier for banks to issue hybrid bonds: document
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 16, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Italy plans to make it easier for banks to issue hybrid bonds: document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta gestures during the national meeting in Milan, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

MILAN/ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government has prepared an amendment, to be inserted in the 2013 budget law, to make it easier for banks to issue hybrid bonds to boost their capital starting from next year, a document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

“Should the amendment be approved, it would remove fiscal and regulatory hurdles that have blocked the use of hybrid bonds by Italian lenders to strengthen their regulatory capital,” said Francesco Bonichi, tax partner at legal firm Allen & Overy.

Italian banks have been lobbying for the government to modify tax rules that discouraged issuance of these financial instruments as an approaching banking sector check-up increased the importance of alternative tools to strengthen capital.

Hybrid bonds have some features typical of debt instruments and others that make them similar to equity.

Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.