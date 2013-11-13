Italian banks' weak results show recovery still long way off

MILAN (Reuters) - Weak third-quarter earnings from Italy’s top lenders indicate a recovery in the sector may be a long way off, with lower lending volumes weighing on revenues and bad debts stubbornly high.

Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), Italy’s biggest retail bank, deepened the general gloom on Wednesday, saying it may scrap this year’s dividend after reporting a 50 percent drop in net profit and surprisingly higher loan loss charges.

Rival UniCredit (CRDI.MI) had set the tone earlier this week with a 40 percent net profit fall and a bigger than expected fall in net interest income - a measure of how much money a retail bank makes from its core lending business.

UniCredit, which is less exposed to Italy than Intesa, reported a 10 percent decline year-on-year against Intesa’s 18 percent increase.

But of the 1.6 billion euros ($2.14 billion) UniCredit set aside in the quarter to cover for bad loans, 1.1 billion euros were in its Italian home market, which is struggling to emerge from its longest post-war recession.

UniCredit’s CEO Federico Ghizzoni said the bank may have to increase provisions because of an upcoming health check by the European Central Bank, and was cautious on short-term lending and revenue trends.

Weak revenue and bad loans also dragged on Banco Popolare’s BAPO.MI earnings and the lender said it expected a Bank of Italy inspection “will undoubtedly lead” to rising provisions.

“The tide did not turn in the third quarter,” said banking analyst Luca Comi at brokerage ICBPI.

“Investors are looking at the prospect of a gradual economic European recovery, but it is unlikely that banks’ results will quickly return to the levels seen at the beginning of the financial crisis.”

UNCERTAINTY

Banks across the euro zone are cleaning up their balance sheets and strengthening their capital base in the run-up to the ECB health check to be carried out over the next year.

But uncertainty about how exactly the so-called asset quality review will work is prompting Italian lenders to err on the side of caution.

“We are not aware at the moment of anything in the asset quality review that could create problems for our dividend policy. But ... in a month things could change,” Intesa’s CEO Carlo Messina told analysts, adding he expected the ECB review to be “very tough”.

The bank had earlier said its dividend payment for this year would depend on external and regulatory developments.

The feeble earnings and wary outlook statements weighed on banking stocks, with UniCredit shedding 4.5 percent, Intesa dropping nearly 3 percent and Banco Popolare falling 6 percent.

But UBI (UBI.MI) was an exception after it reported quarterly net interest income up 4.2 percent, pushing its shares 3 percent higher in early trade.

However, the bank was also guarded in its outlook, saying its cost of risk would remain high due to a “delay” in Italy’s economic recovery.

Italy’s recession probably dragged on for the ninth consecutive quarter between July and September, contrary to previous expectations, the Treasury’s chief economist Lorenzo Codogno said on Tuesday. The euro zone as a whole emerged from recession in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.7442 euros)