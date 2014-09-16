FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian bank lending falls for 28th straight month in August
September 16, 2014

Italian bank lending falls for 28th straight month in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Lending by Italian banks to households and businesses fell for the 28th consecutive months in August, underscoring the scale of a credit crunch which analysts say is helping hold back an economic recovery, banking association ABI said on Tuesday.

Loans to families and non-financial companies fell 1.1 percent from a year earlier. The decline was slightly smaller than the 1.3 percent drop recorded in July.

Gross bad loans at Italian lenders continued to rise, totalling 172.3 billion euros ($223 billion) in July from 170.3 billion euros a month earlier.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi

