Italian bank lending falls for 28th straight month in August

MILAN (Reuters) - Lending by Italian banks to households and businesses fell for the 28th consecutive months in August, underscoring the scale of a credit crunch which analysts say is helping hold back an economic recovery, banking association ABI said on Tuesday.

Loans to families and non-financial companies fell 1.1 percent from a year earlier. The decline was slightly smaller than the 1.3 percent drop recorded in July.

Gross bad loans at Italian lenders continued to rise, totalling 172.3 billion euros ($223 billion) in July from 170.3 billion euros a month earlier.