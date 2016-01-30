Banco Popolare CEO sees Pop Milano merger deal 'within a month'

Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) logo is seen outside the bank in downtown Milan, Italy, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

TURIN, Italy (Reuters) - Banco Popolare said on Saturday it expected to agree a merger with Banca Popolare di Milano within a month, signaling the start of a long awaited consolidation of Italy’s fragmented banking sector.

“The deal is still not done but we are working hard on it,” Banco Popolare’s chief executive, Pier Francesco Saviotti, told reporters at the Assiom Forex industry association conference in Turin.

He said an accord could be worked out within “a maximum of a month”.

However, Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) said at the same event that while it would make a decision in February on a merger, it also remained open to a tie-up with UBI Banca.

Merger talks between Banco Popolare and BPM took a big step forward on Thursday when the Italian government said it would support them joining to create Italy’s third biggest bank by assets, behind Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.

Under a reform passed last year for Italy’s 10 biggest cooperative or “popolari” banks, the government lifted old restrictions on ownership and ended voting rights that allowed minority shareholders to block unwanted change.

The changes, which the banks have to adopt by the end of this year, are expected to lead to a widespread consolidation, reducing the number of lenders and cutting costs.

Personal rivalries and competing regional loyalties have hampered moves to merge, with banks haggling more about the location of headquarters and the distribution of board seats than financial details.

But a recent plunge in share prices on concerns over bad debts has made the need for mergers more pressing, with Milan’s banking sector index dropping 23 percent so far this year.

BPM’s CEO said he expected to close a deal “soon”, but left the door open both to Banco Popolare and UBI.

“As far as I am concerned there are still two options here,” said Giuseppe Castagna.

The head of UBI, Victor Massiah, also expressed a readiness to hook up with BPM and distanced himself from suggestions he might instead do a deal with Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the most troubled of the banks, saying such a move was not under consideration.

Earlier this month sources with direct knowledge of the matter said UBI was offering improved terms to BPM as the latter sought to trump Banco Popolare.

Castagna of BPM also appeared to rule out a three-way merger with UBI, Banca Popolare and Monte dei Paschi di Siena -- an option which sources close to the matter said last week was under consideration.

“Let’s not complicate life,” Castagna said, telling reporters that pulling off a three-way tie was always very difficult, “even when Monte Paschi is not one of the three”.

Shares in Monte Paschi have dropped more than 40 percent since the beginning of the year on fears that it faces further writedowns on its bad loans.

Monte Paschi’s chief executive, Fabrizio Viola, said at the conference that while he would consider a union with UBI there were no contacts between the two lenders.

Massiah also said there were no plans for UBI to merge with Monte Paschi, but appeared to keep the door open.

“We don’t have any prejudices against anyone,” he said, but added that he saw a good fit with BPM.

“If BPM wants to make a deal with us, we are willing.”