Banco Popolare, BPM merger talks need more time: sources

A man walks past the entrance of Banca Popolare di Lodi, part of the Banco Popolare group, in downtown Milan, Italy, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN (Reuters) - Banco Popolare BAPO.MI and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) PMII.MI need more time than expected to seal a merger that will create Italy’s third largest bank, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

A tie-up between the two cooperative lenders would be the first following a reform of the sector last year aimed at spurring consolidation.

The two banks started talks at the beginning of this year and BPM’s CEO indicated the intention to announce a deal on the weekend of Feb. 27-28. Sources now say it could take several more days.

Top executives at the two banks are expected to meet with Bank of Italy officials on Wednesday to present their plan, one of the sources said.

In late January, the government gave its blessing to the merger, which would create a lender ranked behind UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI).